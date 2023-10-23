50 Cent Shows Love to DNA, Featuring Battle Rapper’s Song During “Power” Credits 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Legendary Queens battle rapper DNA got the stamp of approval from 50 Cent, who featured one of the rapper’s songs on the latest series of Power.

The track appears on the closing credits of episode 8 of Power Book IV: Force, titled Dead Reckoning. DNA took to social media over the weekend to celebrate the achievement. He shared a video of the song playing as the closing credits rolled.

“JUST FINISHED WATCHING POWER “FORCE “ EPISODE 8 N GUESS WHO SONG PLAYS AT THE END OF SHOW,” he wrote alongside the video.

JUST FINISHED WATCHING POWER “FORCE “ EPISODE 8 N GUESS WHO SONG PLAYS AT THE END OF SHOW 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾 GOD IS GOOD 🙏🏾 BIG SHOUTOUT 2 @bigtankmusic ME & MY BROTHER @warrenwint BODIED THIS ‼️ PRODUCED BY : @jazzfeezy

📸: @Markredstudios pic.twitter.com/9anQ7mEjnW — DNA (@DNA_GTFOH) October 20, 2023

DNA has also resurrected his Power recaps, returning with a breakdown of episode 8. Check out his breakdown below.

DNA met up with 50 Cent earlier this year when Fiddy’s Final Lap tour rolled into Houston. The G-Unit boss was in town during the same weekend Ultimate Rap League hosted Summer Madness. 50 Cent and DNA joined URL co-founder Smack White in a video shout-out to promote the event.

Meanwhile, DNA is gearing up to host Halloween Havoc later this week (October 28. He is set to face his longtime friend and fellow battle rap legend, Wild N’ Out star Charlie Clips in a showdown using solely wrestling-themed bars.