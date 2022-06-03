50 Cent Shows Love To Mo’Nique Amid Her D.L. Hughley Feud

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

50 Cent previously helped Mo’Nique by casting the actress/comedian in the second season of his STARZ series ‘BMF.’

All is well between 50 Cent and Mo’Nique.

50 Cent confirmed he’s still on good terms with Mo’Nique in Twitter post on Friday (June 3). The G-Unit boss shared his comments alongside a video of the comedian praising him amid her feud with D.L. Hughley.

“@moworldwide I love you guys to,” 50 Cent wrote. “let’s progress at a pace they haven’t seen before, work like we gotta make up for lost time. The best way to get back at anyone you feel did you wrong is to do good.”

50 Cent previously went out of his way to advocate for Mo’Nique, who claimed she’d been blackballed in Hollywood. He hired her for his STARZ series BMF and confronted Tyler Perry about Mo’Nique’s lack of opportunities in the industry.

Earlier this week, Mo’Nique discussed her appreciation for 50 Cent in an Instagram video about her beef with D.L Hughley. She took issue with people accusing her of not being grateful for the rapper’s support.

“I want to talk right to our baby, from one Black woman to that beautiful, pure-hearted Black man,” she said. “And let me be clear, I’m saying Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson is of pure heart. So, when y’all get to talking about ‘Oh 50, you next,’ that’s a man, that’s a king. He’s of pure heart, baby, and he’s principled.”

She continued, “See we have conversations offline, and people got to saying, ‘She ain’t thank 50, she ain’t say nothing to 50.’ We don’t have to have our relationship online. And that brother ain’t said nothing when people tried to turn that thing into something ugly that it was not. So, again, for you brother – Curtis, we love you, baby.”

Read more about Mo’Nique’s clash with D.L. Hughley here.

. @moworldwide I love you guys to. let’s progress at a pace they haven’t seen before, work like we gotta make up for lost time. The best way to get back at anyone you feel did you wrong is to do good • https://t.co/jnbpt4Vpb3 pic.twitter.com/PF6hWdRG99 — 50cent (@50cent) June 3, 2022