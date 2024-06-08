50 Cent Shows Rare Moment Of Empathy For Diddy: “True Story”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

50 Cent has repeatedly attacked Diddy over multiple allegations of sexual assault, trafficking and other misdeeds.

50 Cent, one of Diddy’s loudest critics, surprisingly commiserated with the disgraced mogul over their issues with liquor companies. The outspoken rapper saw parallels between Diddy’s since-settled legal battle with Diageo and the G-Unit head honcho’s dispute with Suntory Global Spirits.

“Puffy made Diageo a lot of money with ciroc, they were fine with that because he didn’t own anything,” 50 Cent wrote on Instagram. “Soon as he owns Deleón their relationship can’t work. I made @suntoryglobalspirits a lot of money with Effen soon as I own my own brands they did me dirty. They want black consumers, but they don’t want black business owners. True story.”

Diddy sued Diageo for racial discrimination in May 2023. The two sides settled the case in January 2024. Diddy gave up ownership of DeLeón Tequila in the settlement.

50 Cent filed a $6 million lawsuit against Suntory Global Spirits, formerly known as Beam Suntory, in March 2024. He accused the company of embezzlement.

“Changing the company name from Beam Suntory to @suntoryglobalspirits without correcting what was done to my brands @bransoncognac and @lecheminduroi doesn’t fix the problem and lacks honor,” he wrote in May. “I attempted to resolve the matter, not once, but twice. Now the legal process will play out publicly for everyone to see what really happened and how @suntoryglobalspirits would rather spend millions to protect and conceal criminal conduct instead of doing the right thing.”

50 Cent went to Capitol Hill to speak to congressional leaders about his beef with Suntory on Wednesday (June 5). His Washington, D.C. trip caused a social media stir due to him posing for photos with Republicans, including Rep. Lauren Boebert.

Diddy faced much bigger problems than online backlash. The Bad Boy Records founder is the subject of a federal investigation and faces multiple sexual assault lawsuits. 50 Cent is producing a documentary about Diddy’s various legal troubles.