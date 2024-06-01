50 Cent Says He Wants To Slap Diddy Like The Notorious B.I.G.’s Mom

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Hip-Hop mogul continues his longstanding rivalry with the accused abuser.

50 Cent once again blasted Sean “Diddy” Combs. This time, the G-Unit boss agreed with Voletta Wallace, the mother of the late Christopher “The Notorious B.I.G.” Wallace, about wanting to smack Diddy.

Numerous people have sued Diddy for alleged sexual misconduct and physical abuse. Additionally, surveillance video from 2016 showed the Bad Boy Entertainment founder assaulting his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in a Los Angeles hotel.

“I hope that I see Sean one day and the only thing I want to do is slap the daylights out of him — and you can quote me on that,” Voletta Wallace told Rolling Stone magazine.

Wallace also said, “Because I liked him. I didn’t want to believe all the awful things, but I’m so ashamed and embarrassed.” The Notorious B.I.G. signed to Diddy’s Bad Boy label before being murdered on March 9, 1997.

On Friday (May 31), 50 Cent uploaded a screenshot of an article covering Voletta Wallace’s comments about Diddy. The Get Rich or Die Tryin’ album creator agreed with the 71-year-old grandmother.

“LOL [grinning squinting face emoji]. I WANT TO SLAP THE S### OUT OF HIM TOO,” 50 Cent wrote about Diddy in a now-deleted tweet. Previously, the producer of television shows like Power and BMF offered public support to Cassie Ventura.