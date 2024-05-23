50 Cent Offers Support To Cassie After Her First Public Reaction To Diddy Assault Video

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

50 Cent was one of the many people showing love to Cassie once she broke her silence about footage of Diddy abusing her.

50 Cent championed Cassie’s first statement since footage of Diddy brutally assaulting her went public. The G-Unit leader reposted Cassie’s words and expressed his desire to see her return to music on Thursday (May 23).

“I can’t wait to hear new music from @cassie,” he wrote on Instagram. “Get to it let’s go!”

Cassie sued Diddy for rape and years of abuse in November 2023. The two sides quickly settled the case out of court. Cassie said she “decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control.”

The brief statement was her last comment regarding Diddy’s abuse until she spoke out on Thursday. Cassie broke her silence less than a week after CNN released surveillance footage of him attacking her at a hotel. The video corroborated allegations from her lawsuit.

“Thank you for all of the love and support from my family, friends, strangers and those I have yet to meet,” she wrote on Instagram. “The outpouring of love has created a place for my younger self to settle and feel safe now, but this is only the beginning. Domestic Violence is THE issue. It broke me down to someone I never thought I would become. With a lot of hard work, I am better today, but I will always be recovering from my past.”

She continued, “Thank you to everyone that has taken the time to take this matter seriously. My only ask is that EVERYONE open your heart to believing victims the first time. It takes a lot of heart to tell the truth out of a situation that you were powerless in. I offer my hand to those that are still living in fear. Reach out to your people, don’t cut them off. No one should carry this weight alone. This healing journey is never ending, but this support means everything to me. Thank you.”

Diddy still faces several lawsuits accusing him of sexual assault. The latest lawsuit was filed against him on Tuesday (May 21). He is also the subject of a federal investigation into sex trafficking allegations.

50 Cent is producing a documentary series about Diddy’s misdeeds. According to 50 Cent, Netflix won a bidding war for the docuseries.