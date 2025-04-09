Kash Doll Exposes Tracy T’s Serial Cheating, Gushes Over New NFL Boyfriend

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kash Doll revealed she ended things with Tracy T over repeated cheating and confirmed her new relationship with NFL player Za’Darius Smith.

Kash Doll is setting the record straight on her split from rapper Tracy T, confirming his cheating was one of the reasons she left.

The Detroit-born rapper didn’t hold back during a sit-down with Keke Palmer that aired Tuesday (April 8) when explaining why she walked away from the father of her two children. Kash credits her daughter Klarity’s birth with helping her see the light.

“As far as Klarity, she brought clarity. And that’s why my situation that I was in with their dad, I couldn’t do it no more,” she said around the 7:15 minute mark. “The negativity, the not treating me how I want to be treated, the cheating, all that s###. Goodbye.”

Kash Doll said becoming a mother gave her the strength to leave the relationship, citing repeated infidelity and emotional neglect.

She also made it clear that staying in a toxic situation for the sake of appearances wasn’t an option. “She’s not about to see that,” she said of her daughter. “She needs to see me get love correctly.”

Kash Doll On Meeting New Man: “He Came Over With That Energy”

The breakup came not long after the birth of their second child in July 2024. Kash Doll also pointed to financial tension in the relationship but emphasized that the cheating was the final straw.

Now, the “Ice Me Out” rapper has moved on with Detroit Lions player Za’Darius Smith.

Fans began speculating after they spotted the pair together in Ghana, where the two attended a traditional event.

Kash Doll later confirmed the romance and shared how they met during a night out.

“So we sitting up there and he walked through like security and everything and just like introduced himself,” she told Palmer. “You know how some guys that just come sliding your DM after they seen you or, you know, tell somebody…He came over with that energy. I said, ‘Oh, wow.'”

The couple’s trip to Ghana sparked speculation after Kash Doll posted clips from the getaway on her Instagram Stories. But this was the first time she publicly acknowledged the relationship.