Cardi B Breaks Down In Tears Over Deadly Dominican Nightclub Collapse

Cardi B reacted with visible grief after a nightclub roof collapsed during a packed merengue concert in the Dominican Republic, killing 124 people and injuring 160 others, according to local officials.

The Bronx-born rapper, whose roots trace back to both the Dominican Republic and Trinidad, took to her BG Secret Society Instagram channel to express sorrow over the tragedy that unfolded Tuesday night at Jet Set, a well-known venue in Santo Domingo.

“I’m in literal tears scrolling down my timeline seeing my Dominican people being rescued some wit lives and some gone,” Cardi B wrote, according to a screenshot shared widely online. “l’m sad seeing families crying desperately in pain looking for love ones… I feel like every Dominican around the world is in a big Hora Santa (holy hour) praying for survivors and praying for the ones that are gone to be in Gods Glory (sic).”

Authorities said the roof gave way during a live performance, trapping concertgoers inside. Among the deceased was Rubby Pérez, a beloved merengue singer whose voice had become a staple across generations.

He was 69.

“For the people who lost a family or a friend don’t have bad memories they left this earth singing and dancing and most likely happy and enjoying themselves and that’s how the lord will receive them (sic),” Cardi B added.

The Grammy-winning artist closed her message by honoring Pérez’s legacy and urging her followers to keep the victims in their thoughts.

“Its so heartbreaking to see one of our iconic artist Pérez leave in such a tragic way. Im glad tho our final memory of him was him sharing his beautiful voice to us… Sang one last time. I want my fans to pray for those who was in that building last night (sic).”

Authorities confirmed the death toll and injury count on Wednesday as recovery efforts continued through the night.