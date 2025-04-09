Sada Baby Grins In Epic Mugshot After Cocaine Bust In Traffic Stop

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Sada Baby was arrested on drug charges in Michigan, but his mug shot—complete with a huge grin—has the internet doing double takes.

Sada Baby flashed a wide grin in his mug shot after being arrested in Shelby Township on Tuesday (April 8) for felony drug possession stemming from a traffic stop earlier this year.

The Detroit rapper, whose real name is Casada Sorrell, was taken into custody after officers pulled him over in his black Dodge Ram in January for having illegally tinted windows.

During that stop, police discovered he had an outstanding warrant for driving without a valid license. While conducting the arrest, authorities reportedly found less than 25 grams of a substance believed to be cocaine.

That discovery led to a felony narcotics possession charge. After the arrest, the rapper claimed the cops profiled him.

“My truck got profiled because of where I was at the time of night,” he wrote shortly after his arrest.

Sada Baby, 31, is no stranger to traffic-related legal trouble. According to police records, he was previously cited in 2023 for driving without a license.

He is currently being held without bond at the Macomb County Jail. An arraignment date has not yet been set.

Despite the serious nature of the charges, Sada Baby appeared unfazed in his booking photo, smiling broadly in a pose that quickly made the rounds online.

Social media users wasted no time reacting to the image, with some calling it “iconic” and others questioning the timing of the smile. Scroll through the replies for some of the wildest takes.

That Sada Baby mugshot is insane 😂 — ΜΛΛL (@Osito1034) April 9, 2025

Sada Baby mug shot has me screaming 😭😭😭 — Wrath of a Scorpio ♏️ (@Abbyxmuvva) April 9, 2025

sada baby play wit his nose smh — I LOVE YOU KANYE (@FreeeeeeeTayK47) April 9, 2025

sada baby mugshot has me hollering lmao — 𝒫𝓇𝑒𝓉𝓉𝓉𝓎 (@Tbrat03) April 9, 2025

Sada Baby got one of the sickest mugshots I’ve ever seen 😭😭😭😭 — THATCOMMUNITYDJ (@JustElieTV) April 9, 2025