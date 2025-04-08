Cardi B Teases Lucrative Tour Amid Second Richest Female Rapper Rankings

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Cardi B hinted at a major tour in support of her highly anticipated album after being named the second richest female rapper.

Cardi B has dropped an exciting hint about a high-earning tour after a report named her the second wealthiest female rapper ever with a net worth of $101.6 million.

On Monday (April 7), the Bronx-born rapper tweeted, “And when that tour hits,” followed by three money-themed emojis, signaling she’s ready to cash in on her next big move.

The tweet directly responded to a post citing CEO Today, which claimed Cardi’s fortune had soared past the nine-figure mark, placing her just behind Nicki Minaj, who takes the top spot among female Hip-Hop artists.

And when that tour hits …..💸💸💸 https://t.co/EDirNHGMbU — Cardi B (@iamcardib) April 7, 2025

Cardi B Tour Talk Follows Sophomore Album Hype

The tour tease comes as Cardi continues to build anticipation for her long-delayed sophomore album, which she says will top her Grammy-winning debut, Invasion of Privacy.

“IOP is, of course, one of the best albums ever, but I really think my second album is beating it,” she told listeners during a recent Twitter Spaces chat. “I don’t know why. I just really believe so. Nah, let me not talk. I’m not tryna get jumped by you muthafuckas!”

She also gave a few hints about who might appear on the project, teasing, “The features on my album are really good. I don’t have a lot of features, but I’m working with artists, some that I have worked with before and some that I haven’t worked with before. And the ones that I have not worked with before, I feel like it’s gonna really, really surprise y’all.”

Cardi added, “It’s such a vibe. I’m 100 percent confident with this album. I just don’t think what I got is out there. I gave y’all some clues on my features, that’s it.”

Cardi B via her spaces “I’m working with artists, some that I have worked with before and some that I haven’t worked with before. And the ones that I have not worked with before I feel like it’s gonna really really surprise y’all”👀 pic.twitter.com/yk1k7AGAb6 — Bardi Gang Secret Society 👠 (@Bgsecretsociety) March 31, 2025

The upcoming album has been in the works for years, with Cardi originally aiming for a 2024 release before pushing it back due to her third pregnancy. She now says it will arrive before the end of 2025.

In addition to music, Cardi is expanding her brand. She’s launching her first fashion line in partnership with Revolve Group, adding another business venture to her growing empire.