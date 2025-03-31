Cardi B Drops Bombshell About Upcoming Album—But Is Still “100 Percent” Confident About It

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Cardi B says despite there being zero female features on the album, she’s bringing something that no one else can offer with her new LP.

Cardi B has dropped some clues about her upcoming album, including one major detail that has her fanbase reeling.

During a recent Twitter Spaces broadcast, Cardi B provided her fans with a multitude of life updates, namely speaking on her ongoing divorce with Offset and her upcoming album, CB2.

In the midst of dishing details about the new music she has been crafting, Cardi B told fans that the project doesn’t have any features from female rappers “yet.”

While she didn’t go into depth about why she has yet to add any collaborations with her female rap counterparts to the project, she was very excited about the body of work and the features that are currently included.

“The features on my album are really good,” Cardi B said in part. “I don’t have a lot of features.

Well, it depends what y’all consider was a lot of features. I don’t have a lot of features.”

Cardi B via her spaces “I’m working with artists, some that I have worked with before and some that I haven’t worked with before. And the ones that I have not worked with before I feel like it’s gonna really really surprise y’all”👀 pic.twitter.com/yk1k7AGAb6 — Bardi Gang Secret Society (@Bgsecretsociety) March 31, 2025

Cardi B also revealed that some of the collaborations that currently live on the album are familiar names.

“I’m working with artists, some that I have worked before and some that I haven’t worked before,” she said. “And like the ones that like I have not worked with before, I feel like it’s gonna like really, really surprise y’all. And it’s such a vibe.”

Cardi went on to express her excitement for the release, explaining her belief that she has something truly unique to offer the world this go-around.

“I could tell y’all this, I’m 100 percent confident with this album,” she said. “Like it’s so, I just don’t think that what I got is out there, is out there. So that’s all I’m gonna say. I gave y’all some clues on my features and that’s it. Bye-bye, talk to you later.”

Cardi B’s debut album Invaision Of Privacy, home to hits such as “Bodak Yellow,” topped the Billboard 200 upon its April 2018 release. The New York-bred rapper’s follow-up effort has big shoes to fill should it attempt to scratch the surface of what her debut effort did—considering it nabbed her a Grammy Award fro Best Rap Album and broke the record for the biggest first-week sales numbers generated for a female rap album since Nicki Minaj’s Pink Friday in 2010.