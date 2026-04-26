White House Correspondents Dinner Shot Up, President Trump Evacuated

Donald Trump’s first appearance as president at the White House correspondents dinner turns into chaos when gunfire erupts inside the ballroom.

Hundreds of guests hit the floor at the White House correspondents dinner Saturday night when gunfire erupted inside the hotel ballroom, sending the entire event attended by President Donald Trump into complete chaos.

The Secret Service moved fast, evacuating President Trump and Vice President JD Vance from the scene as attendees scrambled for cover under tables and rushed toward exits.

“Quite an evening in D.C. Secret Service and Law Enforcement did a fantastic job. They acted quickly and bravely. The shooter has been apprehended, and I have recommended that we ‘LET THE SHOW GO ON’ but, will entirely be guided by Law Enforcement. They will make a decision shortly. Regardless of that decision, the evening will be much different than planned, and we’ll just, plain, have to do it again,” Donald Trump said.

CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer was in the bathroom when the shots rang out and encountered the shooter in the hallway.

He described seeing someone open fire with what he called a “large weapon,” and the panic spread instantly through the ballroom.

Security personnel flooded the space, yelling commands as hundreds of people ducked and sought shelter, their formal attire and black-tie composure abandoned in seconds.

The initial reports said the shooter was killed in the lobby, but CNN later corrected that, reporting the suspect was actually taken into custody.

No injuries were reported from the incident, and both Trump and Vance escaped unharmed, according to sources.

The entire scene transformed from a celebration of the press to a full-scale security emergency in moments.

Attendees remained in the ballroom as authorities secured the area and investigated what happened.

The dinner, which was supposed to be a night of speeches, awards, and roasting, became a reminder of how quickly things can shift.

The White House correspondents dinner has been a tradition for over a century, bringing together journalists, politicians, and celebrities for an evening that’s typically filled with humor and camaraderie.

This year’s event was already controversial because Trump was making his first appearance as president, but nobody expected the night to end this way.

Investigators were working to determine exactly what led to the shooting and how the suspect managed to get inside the hotel with a weapon.