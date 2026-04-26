Trick Daddy Says Michael Jackson Ain’t No Singer Like Luther

Trick Daddy doubles down on his belief that Beyoncé can’t sing while claiming Michael Jackson isn’t a real vocalist either.

Trick Daddy just can’t help himself when it comes to throwing shade at vocal abilities, and this time he’s dragging both Beyoncé and Michael Jackson into the conversation while the King of Pop’s biopic is absolutely dominating the box office.

During a recent appearance on his web cooking series with GRAMMY-winning vocalist Monica, the 51-year-old Miami legend doubled down on his long-standing belief that Beyoncé simply doesn’t have the chops to be considered a true singer, telling Monica that while Bey’s “not terrible,” she’s just “not what I’m used to” when it comes to vocal performance.

Trick acknowledged Beyoncé as “an exciting performer” but refused to budge from his core argument that her singing ability doesn’t meet his standards.

Monica, for her part, defended his right to hold that opinion while also giving props to the Beyhive for showing up to protect their queen.

But here’s where it gets really interesting. To make his point stick, Trick invoked Michael Jackson himself, claiming that MJ is his favorite artist of all time but insisting that even the King of Pop “ain’t no singer” in the traditional sense.

“I think he is Jesus Christ to what Pop and R&B is, but he ain’t no Luther,” Trick said, referencing Luther Vandross as the gold standard for actual singing ability.

This commentary arrives at a particularly loaded moment, as the new Michael Jackson biopic is setting records at the box office with a massive worldwide opening that’s eyeing over $100 million in its debut weekend.

While audiences worldwide are celebrating Jackson’s legacy through cinema, Trick essentially argues that MJ’s genius lay everywhere except in his voice.

It’s a take that’ll definitely get people talking, especially considering how the Michael Jackson movie has already sparked conversations about his artistry and cultural impact.

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