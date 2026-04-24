Chrisean Rock vs Zenith Zion: Inside the Explosive Press Conference

What looked like a mismatch is now shaping up to be a real fight, and the energy in the room proved it.

CHUCK CREEKMUR (a.k.a. Jigsaw) On XRumble Fight Week: Chrisean Rock vs. Zenith Zion Heats Up

Hey guys, what’s going on! It’s Chuck Creekmur, a.k.a. Jigsaw, and I’m jumping into the rumors to give you some real insight into what went down today at the press conference.

As you already know, Chrisean Rock is stepping into the ring with Zenith Zion, and we’re about to find out exactly what each of them is made of. The ring is one of the loneliest places on earth, and not many people truly understand what that feels like. For both of them to be first-timers in boxing, I was intrigued from the start. I still am.

Let’s get into it.

First off, I’ll be announcing the fight alongside an esteemed panel of commentators including Jacqueline Watkins, Eric Kelley and Mark Abrams. We all bring unique perspectives, from boxing analysis to firsthand experience to cultural commentary. I’m excited about the opportunity, and it’s been rewarding to watch these fighters evolve in real time.

When I first saw Chrisean Rock in person, I knew she was an athlete. She had never fought before, but she had accomplishments under her belt. She was in shape and clearly athletic. But in contrast, Zenith Zion looked more muscular, more intimidating, and arguably more physically imposing. She even had on heels, which made her seem taller. I’ll be honest, I joked with her and said, “Don’t hurt Chrisean too much.” That’s how it felt at the time, like a mismatch.

But today? Completely different energy.

At the press conference, I saw a far more confident and composed Chrisean Rock. She looked taller, rangier, and physically solid. Meanwhile, Zenith Zion still carried herself with intensity, but it didn’t land the same way this time. Maybe that’s because I’ve now seen both sides more clearly. Or maybe it’s because Chrisean has really put in the work.

Chrisean also went on a long, emotional, and deeply religious rant that had everyone talking afterward. It was lengthy, but it felt genuine. The crowd responded to it. A lot of people are rooting for her, and that matters. People know her story. They’ve seen her ups and downs publicly, and that connection is real.

On the other side, Zenith Zion is playing the heel perfectly. With her wrestling background, she understands how to control a narrative and stir emotion. She’s leaning into that role fully. You can tell she wants to be the spoiler. And honestly, she may have the edge in terms of aggression. But whether she has the skill to match that? That’s the real question.

Both fighters are working with veteran boxing trainers (Calvin Ford and Danny Davis respectfully), which adds legitimacy to the entire matchup. These aren’t just novelty bouts. There’s real preparation here. And from what I’m hearing, both women intend to continue pursuing boxing beyond this fight. Chrisean even mentioned champs Claressa Shields and Alycia Baumgardner as inspirations. That tells me she’s thinking long-term.

Also on the card, Fatimah Mayweather will be stepping into the ring, which adds another layer of intrigue. Jeff Mayweather was present, and the Money Team showed up strong. Originally, there was talk of Floyd Mayweather Jr.fighting Mike Tyson the same weekend (overseas), but that exhibition appears to be postponed for now. It was shaping up to be a full “Mayweather Weekend,” but things have shifted.

Overall, this card looks serious. There are 10 fights, and there’s real tension across the board. A lot of chippiness showed up during the weigh-ins, and whether it’s real animosity or just competitive energy, it’s making things more exciting.

The media was there. The fans showed up. The energy is building.

This might turn into a classic weekend.

I’m expecting competitive fights, some surprises, and definitely entertainment across the board.

-Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur

Now it’s your turn. Drop your thoughts in the comments. Who you got winning this fight? 👀🔥