Chris Brown Boycott? Are People Trying To Cancel Breezy Again?

Chris Brown and Usher’s tour is already dividing fans, with boycott calls clashing against likely sold-out arenas.

Chris Brown is back, but not for the right reasons. They are trying to end bro. The announcement of his upcoming stadium run with Usher has stirred up a storm. We know his history.

“R&B Tour” might be headed for major success at the box office, but culturally? That’s where things get shaky with some women. Fans and critics alike are sounding off, and the reactions are not exactly wrapped in love. Social media lit up almost immediately, with some people flat out calling for boycotts. Others are just confused about how we got here.

One user, @feministajones, didn’t mince words, writing, “The two of them are now going on tour together,” before adding that it would “likely sell out.” That last part might be the most telling. People are upset, yes, but they are also acknowledging a truth the industry has wrestled with for years: controversy does not always cancel careers.

Let’s be real. Chris Brown has a complicated legacy since the 2009 incident involving Rihanna, and that shadow has never fully left him. Add in years of legal issues, lawsuits, and public scrutiny, and you have an artist that continues to divide opinion like few others. Some fans have moved on. Others never did.

Then there’s Sean “Diddy” Combs looming in the background of this conversation. How?

Usher’s recent comments about having nothing “negative” to say about Diddy have not sat well with certain corners of the public, especially at a time when accountability is being loudly demanded.

Instagram comments didn’t hold back either. “Problematic: the Tour,” one person wrote. Another added, “Can’t we all just boycott them all?” And perhaps the most blunt: “How is Chris brown still a thing?!?!” That’s not critique. That’s frustration boiling over.

People are quietly saying ticket demand is already heating up. If that holds true, it raises the same uncomfortable question the music business keeps dodging. Do fans separate the art from the artist, or do they just keep pressing play?

This tour might not just be about music. We gon’ see.