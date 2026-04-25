Megan Thee Stallion Dumps Cheatin’ Klay Thompson Over Infidelity

Megan Thee Stallion just ended one of hip-hop’s most talked-about relationships, and the reason hits different when you hear it straight from her.

The rapper confirmed to TMZ that she dumped Klay Thompson, citing infidelity and broken trust as the dealbreaker.

What started as a fairy-tale romance between one of music’s biggest stars and an NBA champion has crumbled in less than a year, leaving fans shocked at how fast things fell apart.

She didn’t hold back in her official statement, saying “Trust, fidelity and respect are non-negotiable for me in a relationship, and when those values are compromised, there’s no real path forward.”

But before the formal announcement, Megan took to Instagram Stories to air out exactly what went down.

She accused Thompson of cheating and called him out for his behavior during basketball season, writing “Holding you down through all your HORRIBLE mood swings and treatment towards me during your basketball season now you don’t know if you can be monogamous.”

The couple seemed untouchable just months ago.

They confirmed their relationship last July 2025 after Klay appeared in the background of her poolside photos, and made their red carpet debut at her Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala in New York City on July 16 and things moved fast from there.

By February 2026, Klay bought her a blue Bentley for her 31st birthday, and his father Mychal Thompson publicly praised her cooking skills.

She was even manifesting an engagement just weeks before the split.

The relationship had all the makings of a power couple narrative.

Megan told People in February that she’d never been more comfortable in a relationship, saying

“This is one of the first times that I’ve ever been just overly comfortable. I’m comfy, babe.”

She was posting workout videos with him, cooking his favorite meals, and supporting him courtside at Mavericks games. His boat was even named “SS Stallion” in her honor.

Yet behind the Instagram posts and public appearances, the relationship was cracking.

Klay hasn’t responded publicly yet, but the silence speaks volumes.

Megan’s taking time to prioritize herself and move forward with clarity, which is exactly what she needs after investing so much into a relationship that turned out to be built on lies.

The most popular romance in hip-hop right now just became a cautionary tale about trust.