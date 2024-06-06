50 Cent Jokes About Lauren Boebert Groping Scandal After Backlash Over Viral Photo-Op 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

50 Cent referenced Lauren Boebert’s alleged groping scandal after facing criticism for taking a selfie with the controversial figure.

50 Cent was catching heat after taking a selfie with controversial Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert during his recent trip to Washington, D.C.

On Wednesday (June 5), the entertainment mogul met with several members of the United States government at Capitol Hill and The White House amid his ongoing and long-running battle with spirits company Beam Suntory.

However, one photo-op had fans branding 50 Cent a “sellout” after posing with scandal-ridden GOP representative Lauren Boebert. He took to Instagram to address the backlash while referencing Boebert’s infamous groping incident.

“Wait, wait, guys i took pictures with everyone and all you seem to care about is Lauren,” 50 Cent wrote in the caption. “What did she do in a dark theater that hasn’t been done, my God ! Hey I don’t have chlamydia by the way. LOL”

However, fans were quick to voice their disapproval in the comments section, with many claiming the backlash stems from the staunch Trump ally’s politics and not the 2023 theatre scandal.

“We don’t care what she does in dark theaters, what bothers us is what she does in Congress,” one person wrote.

“It’s not her giving a handy,” said another. “It’s her spreading antisemitism, anti LGBTQIA rhetoric, and so much more. She votes with those who want to get rid of contraception and abortions.”

The criticism arose after 50 Cent shared the photo while noting Lauren Boebert makes “the white house look good.”

One user branded the photo-op the “weirdest post of all time,” while others questioned if he lost his mind.

“But why would you even take a picture with this embarrassment to Congress?” read one complaint.