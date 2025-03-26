50 Cent Celebrates As Ambitious Shreveport Project Officially Greenlit By Council

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

50 Cent secured a 30-year lease for Shreveport’s Stageworks Building, planning to transform it into a major entertainment hub.

50 Cent has sealed a major deal after the Shreveport City Council approved a 30-year lease agreement with his company, G-Unit Film & Television, for the Stageworks Building.

The rapper-turned-media mogul unexpectedly appeared at Tuesday’s council meeting (March 25), surprising city officials and attendees. According to the Shreveport-Bossier City Advocate, 50 Cent playfully addressed the council members, remarking, “I’m looking at all these faces and wondering who won’t be voting for me.”

Under the terms of the agreement, G-Unit will pay Shreveport a modest monthly rent of $200 for the use of the Stageworks facility.

The lease includes an option to renew for an additional 15 years. 50 Cent’s company will also be responsible for the building’s maintenance and operational expenses.

50 Cent admitted to feeling unusually anxious about the council’s decision despite his extensive experience performing in front of large crowds.

After the successful vote, he confessed, “You know, I’ve been in places with a lot of people. And I’ve never been this nervous before.”

The Stageworks Building will be transformed into a multi-purpose venue hosting various events, including professional and amateur sports competitions, mixed martial arts and boxing matches, car exhibitions, conventions, and seminars.

The ambitious project is part of 50 Cent’s vision to establish Shreveport as a significant entertainment hub.

The lease will begin seven days after the mayor signs off on the agreement.

50 Cent Vows To “Overdeliver With Shreveport.”

50 Cent expressed genuine enthusiasm for his growing connection to the city, stating, “I just want to say, in a short period of time, I’ve come to like the people of Shreveport in a different way like it feels like a home away from home for me and it will eventually be home because I have so much work here.”

He further pledged to exceed expectations, promising the community, “I promise I will overdeliver with Shreveport.”

Following the council’s approval, 50 Cent took to Instagram to celebrate the news.

“All Roads Lead to shreveport!” he wrote. “Stop hating its show time.”