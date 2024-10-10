50 Cent Sues Jeweler After Issuing Stern Warning: “You Will Regret This”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Jeweler Maksud Agadjani learned how litigious 50 Cent is after brazenly copying the G-Unit rapper’s chain.

A jeweler faced the legal wrath of 50 Cent for using his name and image to promote a knockoff version of the rapper’s cross chain. The G-Unit boss, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, sued Maksud Agadjani and TraxNYC for trademark infringement on Thursday (October 10).

“Defendants, who are in the jewelry business, willfully and knowingly created imitations of an original necklace designed exclusively for Jackson; used Jackson’s name, image and other intellectual property rights to mislead consumers into believing defendants’ reproductions are affiliated with, sponsored by, or endorsed by Jackson; and continue to use Jackson’s name, image and other intellectual property rights for commercial gain,” the complaint read, per TheWrap.

50 Cent commented on the lawsuit via Instagram.

“Every now and then someone does something like this,” he wrote. “I don’t know why but I do know I’m a need that by Monday.”

Agadjani initially started boasting about copying 50 Cent’s chain on TikTok in August.

“Guess what 50 Cent? We made it,” Agadjani said. “And we made it for our customers. We just jocked your style. I know you watch my videos and now I’m watching your s### and jocking your s### just like you jocked my s### … I thought it was a nice cross, 50.”

The jeweler taunted 50 Cent again just days before the lawsuit was filed.

“50, thank you for the inspiration,” Agadjani said in an Instagram video advertising the jewelry. “You’re a true gentleman. I’m sure you won’t mind.”

Agadjani received a warning in the post’s comments.

“This was a bad idea,” 50 Cent wrote. “You will regret doing this I promise.”

Agadjani replied, “Yo don’t you got better things to worry about?”

50 Cent’s lawsuit sought more than $5 million in damages.