50 Cent Swears Off Sex As He Plots Big Idea

50 Cent claimed he doesn’t have time to be distracted, so he’s practicing abstinence.

50 Cent vowed to practice abstinence on Tuesday (January 9). The G-Unit boss called sex a distraction while teasing his grand plans for 2024.

“My new idea is so big, I don’t have time to be distracted,” he wrote on Instagram. “I’m practicing abstinence, I have been meditating and focusing on my goals. I hope this New Year helps you excel to the next level.”

50 Cent didn’t reveal his idea, but 2024 got off to a good start with his takeover of Millennium Studios in Louisiana. The Shreveport City Council approved his lease of the facility in December, giving him complete control of the facility on New Year’s Day.

“Thank you for welcoming myself and G-Unit Studios along with G-Unit Film and Television to Shreveport, Louisiana,” 50 Cent said. “I am excited to get started on building a state-of-the-art production facility. Founding my own studio is the next step in my plan to expand G-Unit Film and Television’s output of premium, diverse content across all media and to provide more opportunities for artists, crew members and more jobs within the community.”

50 Cent leased the facility for 30 years. He will only pay $2,400 a year in rent.

“This will relieve the city of about $180,000 per year in maintenance and upkeep expenses,” Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux said, per the Shreveport Times. “I’ve been asked why the low rent; the low rent is because of the savings to the city.”

Last month, 50 Cent received more good news when STARZ renewed his series Power Book IV: Force for a third season. Two more of his shows, Power Book II: Ghost and Power Book III: Raising Kanan, secured renewals for their fourth seasons. All three shows are spinoffs of the 50 Cent-produced Power, which ended its STARZ run in 2020.