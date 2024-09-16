50 Cent Taunts Desiigner With Throwback Freestyle That Left Funk Flex Speechless 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

50 Cent is taking aim at Desiigner once again, trolling him with a throwback video of a 2017 Funk Flex freestyle.

50 Cent isn’t letting up on Desiigner following a recent back and forth after the G-Unit honcho explained why he didn’t sign the rapper.

On Monday morning (September 16), Fiddy hopped on Instagram with another post aimed at the former G.O.O.D. Music artist. 50 Cent posted a throwback video of Desiigner delivering an a capella freestyle, much to the amazement of Funkmaster Flex.

The radio host was left dumbfounded by Desiigner’s rapid-fire delivery, something that was not lost on 50 Cent.

“Sometimes you don’t have to say anything at all,” 50 Cent captioned the post. “Ok moving right along !”

Desiigner recently dropped a 50 Cent diss after the entertainment mogul revealed he passed on signing the Brooklyn native years ago because “Panda” was his only hit.

“I had him at the office, ‘Yo, let me hear other records,’” 50 Cent explained during his recent “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” interview. “And I’m like, ‘That’s it?’ And the s### was so hot that he had it, I was struggling. I was like, ‘Nah, I can’t give that n#### that money. Let them give them what they gonna give ’em.’ I knew who I was when I made one record. When I made one record, I didn’t know how to make the next one.”

Desiigner responded with a diss track and several posts arguing that despite lacking a catalog of hits, he has “shows all around the planet” and outperforms most artists.

In return, 50 Cent replied to Desiigner and several other recent targets with a video montage promoting his latest book.