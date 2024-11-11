50 Cent Says Diddy “Down Bad” But Tells Ray J To Chill Amid Wild Rant 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

50 Cent said Ray J is “wilding” and needs to chill out about the Diddy allegations while throwing a shot at the embattled mogul.

50 Cent is weighing in on Ray J’s wild remarks about Sean “Diddy” Combs‘ legal issues, once again telling him to chill.

After previously warning the singer to steer clear of Diddy’s sons following their recent altercations, the G-Unit founder is doubling down. As well as poking fun at Ray J, 50 Cent refused to pass on the opportunity to throw a shot at Diddy amid his endless trolling of the incarcerated Bad Boy Records boss.

On Sunday (November 10), 50 Cent shared a clip of Ray J discussing the allegations against Diddy on the News Nation show “CUOMO.”

“‘Cause, you know, they saying that people like the church doing it,” Ray J said in the video. “So now, I can’t turn cheek to cheek when somebody hit me, because now I’m thinking about butt cheeks, you know? It’s like… It’s a lot, and it’s just not adding up to me.”

Alluding to Ray J’s run-in with Diddy’s sons, 50 Cent teased, “Oh now i see why they was gonna pack Ray J out, he wilding bro.”

He added, “It feels like he saying this because Diddy down bad. I’m a hit Ray and tell him chill LOL.”

50 Cent Urges Ray J To Leave Diddy’s Sons Alone

Earlier this month, 50 Cent warned Ray J about the Combs brothers. “JUSTIN and them gonna f### you up,” he said, referencing Ray’s remarks about their father.

During a conversation with Nicki Minaj, Ray J admitted he crossed the line with Diddy’s sons.

“I got over cocky and said some things that were out of bounds,” he said on Instagram Live. “I said some over the top things that had to do with sodomy and other things and I wasn’t proud of myself about what I did.”

Meanwhile, Diddy is making another attempt to get out on bail. He’s been behind bars at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center since September 2024. He faces significant charges, including racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking.

Diddy’s attorneys proposed a “far more robust” bail package, including a $50 million bond. They argued allegations of obstruction and witness tampering are baseless. Furthermore, the team claimed that the conditions of his detention “leave him unconstitutionally handicapped,” in preparing his defense.