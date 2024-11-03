50 Cent Warns Ray J To Stay Away From Diddy’s Sons Following Altercation 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Ray J claimed he patched things up with Diddy’s sons following a recent run-in, but 50 Cent warned the singer to steer clear of the siblings.

50 Cent has a message for Ray J after the singer-turned-tech entrepreneur claimed he got into an altercation with three of Diddy’s sons over his remarks about the allegations against their father.

On Friday (November 1), the G-Unit mogul hopped on Instagram with a clip of Ray J’s recent Instagram Live chat with Nicki Minaj, where he recalled the alleged scuffle. Ray J told Minaj the Combs siblings, Christian, Quincy and Justin, confronted him about comments he made on his news show.

However, Nicki Minaj was baffled to hear Ray J is now a “news anchor,” telling him, “You don’t know what the f### to do with yourself, huh?”

50 Cent found the encounter hilarious, writing, “YO THIS S### GOT ME CRYING. She said what !” After trolling Ray J, 50 Cent warned, “JUSTIN and them gonna f### you up.”

Like 50 Cent, Timbaland & Hitmaka Found Ray J’s Live Hilarious

Meanwhile, it wasn’t just 50 Cent who got a laugh out of Ray J’s chat with Nicki Minaj. The “One Wish” singer shared a clip of the conversation on Instagram.

“She was so baffled by your other gig as a news anchor,” Hitmaka wrote in the comments. “I been crying all morning and replaying her facial expressions.”

Timbaland also dropped off a string of laughing emojis, and Hitmaka doubled back, writing, “Bro u are insane.”

In the caption, Ray J claimed he and the Combs brothers “squashed” their issues.

“LETS BUILD EACH OTHER UP!!,” he shared. “LETS LEARN HOW TO MAKE ADJUSTMENTS IN NEGATIVE SITUATIONS — TALK IT OUT— WE SQUASHED IT! — ‘to live doesn’t mean you’re alive’— WERE ALIVE AND THATS WHAT MATTERS!!”

During his conversation with Minaj, Ray J admitted he crossed the line with Diddy’s sons.

“I got over cocky and said some things that were out of bounds,” he said. “I said some over the top things that had to do with sodomy and other things and I wasn’t proud of myself about what I did.”