50 Cent Taunts JAY-Z Over Allegations He Assaulted 13-Year-Old With Diddy 

50 Cent couldn’t wait to poke fun at JAY-Z after the Roc Nation boss was implicated in a lawsuit involving Sean “Diddy” Combs.

50 Cent is reacting to the explosive new lawsuit alleging JAY-Z sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl alongside Sean “Diddy” Combs.

The bombshell filing claims the Hip-Hop moguls “took turns assaulting the minor” as an unnamed female celebrity watched. Both JAY-Z and Diddy have denied the allegations.

News of the lawsuit sent shockwaves online, with users stunned over the allegations. 50 Cent has spent the past year trolling Diddy amid multiple lawsuits and his subsequent arrest and refused to pass on the opportunity to joke about the situation.

While he didn’t name JAY-Z or Diddy directly, 50 Cent referenced Hov’s Super Bowl partnership with the NFL.

“Ok I don’t know what’s going on, but are we gonna still have the Super Bowl,” he asked. “I’m just asking for a friend !”

Originally filed in October with Diddy as the sole defendant, the lawsuit was amended to include Shawn “JAY-Z” Carter. Attorney Tony Buzbee filed the amended complaint on Sunday (December 8).

The lawsuit alleges Diddy and JAY-Z “drugged and raped a thirteen-year-old girl at an afterparty following the 2000 Video Music Awards.”

JAY-Z vehemently denied the “heinous” allegations in a lengthy statement, accusing Buzbee of “a pattern of these type of theatrics” and imploring the attorney to file a criminal complaint.

“Whomever would commit such a crime against a minor should be locked away,” he added. “Would you not agree? These alleged victims would deserve real justice if that were the case.”

Hov also vowed to fight back against the allegations, stating, “You have made a terrible error in judgment thinking that all ‘celebrities’ are the same. I’m not from your world. I’m a young man who made it out of the project of Brooklyn… We have very strict codes and honor. We protect children.”