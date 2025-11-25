50 Cent Tears Into Diddy’s Legacy With Netflix Exposé

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

50 Cent’s Netflix docuseries “Sean Combs: The Reckoning” premieres December 2 as King Combs clings to hope for his father’s early release.

50 Cent has locked in December 2 for the premiere of his Netflix docuseries Sean Combs: The Reckoning, a four-part exposé arriving just as Diddy faces the fallout from his criminal conviction and a career in freefall.

The timing is deliberate.

The series, produced by 50’s G-Unit Film & Television, promises a deep dive into Diddy’s rise as a Hip-Hop mogul and the controversies that now define his public image.

“They said was capping,

what happened?” 50 Cent joked on Instagram while diddy’s infamousI “Diddy dit it” verse from the “I Get Money” remix played.

The teaser features former Bad Boy artist Mark Curry saying, “You can’t continue to keep hurting people and nothing ever happens. It’s just a matter of time.”

Directed by Alexandria Stapleton, the documentary includes interviews with former collaborators, childhood acquaintances and industry insiders.

The filmmakers say it will feature “explosive, never-before-seen materials” and aim to present both Diddy’s influence on Hip-Hop culture and the allegations that have shadowed his legacy.

The project also marks a personal milestone in Jackson’s long-running feud with Diddy, which began in the late 1990s and escalated through years of business rivalry and personal jabs. Jackson has consistently used social media to criticize Diddy, especially as legal troubles mounted.

He often posted memes and commentary following each new allegation or court appearance, portraying himself as someone who saw through Diddy’s public image long before others.

Diddy was convicted in October on transportation charges linked to prostitution, though he was acquitted of more serious sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

He was sentenced to just over four years in federal prison. His expected release date was initially May 2028 but was recently extended to June 2028 due to reported violations of prison rules, according to NBC News.

While the elder Diddy remains incarcerated at Fort Dix Federal Correctional Institution, his son Christian “King” Combs is holding onto hope.

Speaking to TMZ at Los Angeles International Airport, the 27-year-old said, “He’s doing good, everything is good. He’ll be home soon.”

He added that the family is “keeping [their] fingers crossed” for a Christmas miracle.

King Combs has been one of his father’s most vocal supporters, even writing a letter to the judge stating,

“I’m asking you to please let my father out of jail!” and calling him “the best father in the whole world.” Much of his optimism appears to stem from speculation about a potential presidential pardon, though the White House has already dismissed those rumors.

If Diddy does manage to return home by the holidays, he may find himself watching Jackson’s documentary from his living room, a surreal twist in a saga that has blurred the lines between personal vendetta and public reckoning.