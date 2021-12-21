50 Cent Teases Creating A Modern-Day ‘The Cosby Show’

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson continues to establish himself as the current leading producer of crime drama on television with series such as Power Book II: Ghost and BMF. Is 50 Cent set to venture into the family sitcom world?

Last night, 50 Cent celebrated The Cosby Show actor Geoffrey Owens going from working at Trader Joe’s to having a recurring role on Power Book II: Ghost. 50 wrote on Instagram, “Yeah the underdog back on top @iamgeoffreyowens.”

Apparently, the success of Geoffrey Owens caused 50 Cent to reflect on The Cosby Show. The G-Unit leader also posted another message about the classic 1980s series starring Bill Cosby and Phylicia Rashād.

50 Cent wrote:

👀I have had a crush on @phyliciarashad for forever 🤷🏽‍♂️I don’t know, she can talk with her eyes. she was just it, I think it was The Cosby Show it was the only representation of Black love on TV. 🤦‍♂️ I gotta make us a new one. @50cent Instagram

Networks Pulled The Cosby Show From Syndication Following Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against Cosby

The Cosby Show originally ran on NBC from 1984 to 1992. The Thursday night hit was the #1 Nielsen-rated program on television for five consecutive seasons. It won six Emmy Awards including the honor of Outstanding Comedy Series in 1985.

Reruns of The Cosby Show were pulled from several networks after Bill Cosby faced numerous sexual assault allegations. Cosby was convicted of aggravated indecent assault in 2018 before that conviction was overturned by the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania in 2021.

Phylicia Rashād, the current Dean of Howard University’s College of Fine Arts, faced significant criticism for suggesting Bill Cosby being found guilty was a “miscarriage of justice.” However, Power star Naturi Naughton defended Rashād.

Naturi Naughton called out Black people for being “so quick to cancel each other.” The former 3LW member also ended her Instagram message in July with “#TheCosbyShowChangedLives.”