50 Cent Teases TV Project With Drake & Mocks Rick Ross Onstage In Toronto 

50 Cent linked up with Drake while performing in his home city before roasting Rick Ross onstage following the Vancouver brawl.

50 Cent and Drake are cooking up something big after linking in Toronto over the weekend.

The G-Unit honcho was in town for a performance but found time to meet with the OVO boss, and it looks like they’re working on a new television project.

Footage of 50 Cent and Drake hanging out and engrossed in conversation surfaced on social media.

50 Cent & Drake chilling in Toronto 🐐x🐐 pic.twitter.com/uQXdw5g58K — keep6ixsolid (@keep6ixsolid) July 21, 2024

🇨🇦🔥 Drake & 50 cent with the steppers BFR Bundog & Pressa turning up in Toronto pic.twitter.com/5lwqE5LC8t — keep6ixsolid (@keep6ixsolid) July 21, 2024

On Sunday (July 21), Fiddy took to social media to share a photo of him posing with Drake. He teased an upcoming project in the caption, revealing they had a “brainstorming” session.

“Me and @champagnepapi gonna get the [camera] rolling,” 50 Cent added. “Biggest ting on your TV.”

Meanwhile, 50 Cent also made time to troll Rick Ross during his Toronto trip after the MMG honcho was jumped in Canada amid his beef with Drake. A video of Fiddy mocking Rozay while performing went viral on social media over the weekend.

“I want to take the time out to thank you for making me feel so at home, because some of y’all kicked Rick Ross’ ass, right,” 50 told the crowd. “So I wanna thank you again for making me feel so at home.”

50 ain’t letting Rick ross live. He went to Toronto and clowned him. https://t.co/Ns1Lb8cNfq Full video link pic.twitter.com/C29kCxwqN2 — hiphopisreal.com (@hiphopisrealtv) July 21, 2024

It’s not the first time 50 Cent has been in Drake’s home country since the infamous brawl in Vancouver. He also taunted Rick Ross earlier this month during a concert in Canada.

“I can’t believe what y’all did to Rick Ross—you f##### him up,” 50 said before joking that he spotted the man who swung on Ross in the crowd. “Who was it, you did it? There he go right there. Who said Canada was soft? Who said that s###?”

He also mentioned the incident in a promo video, saying, “They f### with me out here. They beat Rick Ross the f### up.” Meanwhile, Uncle Murda added, “We’re going to Canada, and we ain’t them other n#####, you heard.”