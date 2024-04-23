50 Cent Wishes Physical Violence On Man Suing Megan Thee Stallion

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

50 Cent was baffled by Megan Thee Stallion’s ex-cameraman suing her for allegedly forcing the guy to watch her have sex with a woman.

Emilio Garcia, the man suing Megan Thee Stallion for harassment and a hostile work environment, received no sympathy from 50 Cent. The G-Unit boss bashed Megan’s former cameraman and attorney Ron Zambrano for filing a lawsuit against her on Tuesday (April 23).

“This Camera man and the lawyer who made this claim should be punched in the head,” 50 Cent wrote on Instagram. “I’m sorry 2 women start making out, I’m not offended. THIS CASE IS THROWN OUT OF MY COURT.”

Garcia worked for Megan from 2018 to 2023. His lawsuit claimed Megan forced him to watch her have sex with a woman when they traveled to Ibiza in 2022.

Megan allegedly told Garcia, “Don’t ever discuss what you saw.” Garcia claimed he suffered “anxiety, depression and physical distress stemming from the toxic work environment.” He sought more than six figures in damages.

50 Cent sided with Megan after apologizing for mocking her in the past. He was one of the many people trolling her over the Tory Lanez shooting. 50 Cent originally said he was sorry via social media in 2020. He apologized again in a 2023 interview with Big Boy.

“I’m gonna apologize to Megan Thee Stallion,” he said. “I said some things. And it was because on social media, I posted things that—when she was with Gayle [King], she said, ‘Were you intimate with Tory Lanez?’ And she said, ‘What?’ And it was like, ‘No.’ And I was like, ‘Ah, she lying.’ At that point, I knew she was lying. It wouldn’t be no reason for them to be around each other. From that, it felt like she was lying to me. So, little things would pop up, and I wasn’t being supportive of her.”

He added, “The only reason I feel like, at some point, you should apologize—I should apologize to her is because when I heard the phone conversation. That made me feel like, ‘Oh s###.’ Now I know what happened. I’m sure that was probably what swayed people in court too.”

Tory was sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting Megan. He is appealing his conviction.