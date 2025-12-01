50 Cent Torches Diddy On “Good Morning America”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

50 Cent used a national TV interview to promote his Netflix docuseries “Sean Combs: The Reckoning” in his war against Diddy.

50 Cent reignited his long-running feud with Diddy during a sit-down with Robin Roberts on Good Morning America, using the spotlight to promote his upcoming Netflix docuseries Sean Combs: The Reckoning and take fresh jabs at his decades-old rival.

The four-part series, executive produced by 50 Cent and directed by Alexandria Stapleton, premieres December 2 and dives deep into Diddy’s rise through Bad Boy Records, his notorious parties and the federal charges that led to his 50-month prison sentence following a 2024 arrest and 2025 conviction.

In the interview, 50 Cent teased never-before-seen footage and made it clear he’s not pulling punches.

The video shows Diddy barking at his lawyers about strategy, in his hotel room.

“Listen to me. I’m gonna get off the phone right now and I am going to let you professionals look at the situation and come back to me with a solution. Y’all are not working together the right way. We’re losing, ” Diddy fumes.

Another exclusive clip shows Diddy complaining that he felt dirty after greeting people in Harlem after a visit.

“I need some hand sanitizer. I’ve been on the streets, amongst the people. Yeah, I gotta take a bath. The amount of people that actually, I’m coming in contact with, that’s what I have to do,” Diddy said.

“That shows you his character. What’s the odds that you would do that in front the camera, like that’s one of the moments where he forgot he was on tape, ” 50 Cent said.

When asked how he thought Diddy would respond once the series aired, 50 didn’t hesitate: “it’s not personal.”

The tension between the two Hip-Hop moguls dates back more than 20 years. In 1999, 50 Cent dropped “How to Rob,” a satirical track that name-checked a laundry list of industry figures, including Diddy, Ma$e and Lil’ Kim.

“I’ll snatch Kim and tell Puff, ‘You want to see her again/Dance your ass down to the nearest ATM,” 50 Cent rapped in the song.

During a 2018 interview with The Breakfast Club, 50 Cent started questioning Diddy’s sexuality and his motives.

“He said, ‘Let’s go shopping,’” 50 said. “I’m like, ‘What the f### you just say?’” He later publicly mocked the offer, using it as ammunition to question Diddy’s persona.

50 Cent addressed the issue during his interview with Good Morning America.

“What they consider a pre-existing beef, right? For 20 years, right? It’s me being uncomfortable with him suggesting that he takes me shopping. I looked at it like a tester, like, maybe you’ll come play with me, type of thing, right? And it’s not personal,” 50 continued.

Their beef took a more personal turn earlier this year during Diddy’s trial, when a woman referred to as “Jane” in court was widely believed to be Daphne Joy, 50 Cent’s former partner.

That revelation added fuel to an already combustible history between the two.

Now, with Combs behind bars at the Federal Correctional Institution in Fort Dix, New Jersey, 50 Cent is using his platform to dig into the mogul’s past.

“If I didn’t say anything, you would have you would interpret it as Hip-Hop is fine with his behaviors,” 50 said. “There’s no one else being vocal. So you would look at it and say ‘mind your business, or let me not say nothing,’ it would allow the entire culture to register as if they’re for that behavior.”

Sean Combs: The Reckoning premieres on Netflix December 2.