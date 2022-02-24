50 Cent Trolls Mary J. Blige & Michael Jordan Over Butt-Tapping Memes

The ‘Power’ creator has jokes for MJB and MJ.

NBA legend Michael Jordan became a meme once again this week following NBA All-Star Weekend. The Charlotte Hornets owner was caught on camera lightly hitting R&B icon Mary J. Blige’s backside.

A clip of that interaction went viral on social media. Power franchise creator Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson even shared his own one-liners about the MJ and MJB butt-tapping moment.

“See just when we thought it was all fvcked up. 😆LOL,” wrote 50 Cent on Instagram. That post included an image of the former Chicago Bulls player and the Grammy-winning singer with a caption that joked about Blige’s character on Power Book II: Ghost.

Mary J. Blige plays Monet on the Starz network’s 50 Cent-produced television program. Power Book II: Ghost‘s Monet is directly connected to basketball player Ezekiel “Zeke” Cross (Daniel Bellomy) and drug dealer Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.).

50 Cent returned to Instagram to add another lighthearted dig at Michael Jordan and Mary J. Blige. The Get Rich or Die Tryin’ album creator wrote, “All-Star weekend 👀MJ & MJB, he palmed the ball 🏀LOL.”

Prior to the NBA All-Star Game, Mary J. Blige and 50 Cent took part in another major sporting event this month. The NFL tapped Blige, 50, Dr. Dre, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, and Anderson .Paak for the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show.