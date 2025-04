Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

50 Cent rushed to Instagram to troll Young Buck after the rapper was jailed for skipping court-mandated meetings.

50 Cent wasted no time roasting Young Buck on Instagram, mocking the shape of his head after the rapper’s mugshot from a recent arrest made the rounds online.

On Wednesday evening (April 9), the G-Unit mogul hopped on Instagram with a report of Buck’s arrest.

“Damn how dat [ninja]head get like that,” he wrote in the caption. “Police must’ve hit him in the head. LOL.”

50 followed it up with a second post featuring the animated villain Megamind, backed by Rob49’s “WTHELLY” for good measure.

“I gotta get back to work,” he joked. “LOL.”

The jab came just two days after Young Buck was sentenced to 30 days in Sumner County Jail on April 7 for violating the terms of his bond. According to court records, Buck failed to attend required check-ins with his bond supervisor while awaiting trial on drug and domestic violence charges, per TMZ.

He was supposed to meet with the supervisor twice a month but missed multiple appointments.

Once his 30-day sentence is completed, Buck will return to court for a hearing to determine whether a new bond will be set.

50 Cent & Young Buck’s Decades-Long Feud

The public humiliation is the latest chapter in a long-running feud between the two former G-Unit members.

Buck was booted from the group in 2008 after financial disagreements and tension over his solo ambitions.

Things got uglier when 50 Cent leaked a phone call of Buck crying and begging to rejoin the crew, a move that tarnished Buck’s street credibility.

In 2020, 50 claimed Buck owed him $250,000 and two albums under the G-Unit label, reigniting their dispute during bankruptcy proceedings.

The decades-long beef escalated again in 2024 when 50 Cent took to Instagram with transphobic comments aimed at Buck, who responded by accusing 50 of harboring a personal vendetta.

Buck also revived the legal war last year, claiming he never received $250,000 from 50 Cent – and no one can prove he did.