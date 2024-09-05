50 Cent Reveals Unexpected Benefits Of Dating While Celibate 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

50 Cent announced he was abstaining from intimacy at the top of the year, and he’s learned being celibate has its advantages.

The G-Unit mogul stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday (September 4) where the host questioned if he really is celibate.

50 Cent didn’t answer directly, stating, “When you calm down, you can focus. It’s been good, I’ve been good to me.”

Colbert asked him why he was amassing such wealth without “motivating factors in our evolutionary biology” driving his decisions.

“That’s when things start getting complicated,” he replied. “Things start getting confusing because people coming for different reasons.”

However, celibacy has significant benefits when it comes to dating, according to 50 Cent. “If you go on a date but you have no interest in anything, I can see you now,” Fiddy explained. “I said ‘G####### girl, you fine but you ain’t got nothing going on.”

Although he’s dating, 50 Cent has no plans to get married. “I’m safe, I’m not a happy hostage,” he replied when asked if he’d ever walked down the aisle. “I’m free. I’ve made some mistakes, just not that one.”

50 Cent’s New Year Announcement

In January, 50 Cent announced he was abstaining from sex to stay focused on his grand plans.

“My new idea is so big, I don’t have time to be distracted,” he wrote on Instagram. “I’m practicing abstinence, I have been meditating and focusing on my goals. I hope this New Year helps you excel to the next level.”

Nonetheless, it appears 50 Cent’s celibacy journey has come to an end. “I did it for as long as I could,” he told Us Weekly last month.

As for his “goals,” 50 Cent just launched his debut fiction novel The Accomplice. Additionally, his inaugural Humor & Harmony Festival was a resounding success. He’s also plowing ahead with step two of his three-phase plan for Shreveport, the home of G-Unit Film & Television Studios.