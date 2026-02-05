50 Cent Uses Jay-Z’s Own Lyrics In Outrageous Alien Troll Post

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

50 Cent posted a wild alien-style image of Jay-Z on Instagram while referencing lyrics from his 2006 Pharrell Williams collaboration.

50 Cent just pulled off one of his most creative trolling moves yet.

The Queens rapper posted a bizarre alien-style image of Jay-Z on Instagram that shows Jay-Z’s face morphed onto a Klingon-like sci-fi creature with reptilian skin and cable-like hair extensions.

50 Cent wrote in the caption: “I know your gonna say I’m a hater, but what do you say about what he’s saying fool? LOL get yo ass down.”

But here’s where it gets interesting. 50 Cent’s caption directly references Jay-Z’s lyrics from his 2006 track “Young Girl” with Pharrell Williams.

In that song, Jay-Z rapped: “Hov got a young girl/Still not quite 21/You’re 19?/No, you’re lightning in a bottle I give you a ring tomorrow/The scene that follows/screams of horror.”

The timing of 50 Cent’s post comes as Jay-Z’s name has been circulating in conversations tied to recently released Epstein-related documents.

These documents contain tips, contact lists and allegations collected during federal investigations.

An unverified 2019 FBI tip went viral, alleging that Weinstein sexually assaulted a woman at Jeffrey Epstein’s Florida mansion in 1996 with Jay-Z present.

The FBI document clearly states that the claim was unsubstantiated and that the FBI tip line received unverified reports from the public. Things got worse for Hov when footage of him on the red carpet with serial rapist Harvey Weinstein went viral.

Jay-Z has not faced criminal charges related to those records, and the public was able to submit unfounded allegations, which were later released after the government’s latest dump of 3 million files.

Jay-Z’s Young Girl collaboration with Pharrell Williams appeared on the producer’s 2006 album In My Mind. The track gained renewed attention recently as social media users discussed the lyrics in light of current events.