Jay-Z/Harvey Weinstein Footage Explodes After Epstein Files Drop

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Jay-Z and Harvey Weinstein footage from 2017 went viral after the DOJ released Epstein files mentioning both men in unverified FBI tip reports.

A 2017 video of Harvey Weinstein protecting Jay-Z from tough questions went viral on social media this week. The footage gained millions of views after the Department of Justice dropped over three million Epstein files on January 30.

The clip shows Democracy Now reporter Amy Goodman trying to ask Jay-Z about Donald Trump and mass incarceration. Weinstein quickly jumps in to shut down the interview.

“All right, guys, that’s enough. Let’s go,” Weinstein says in the footage. “You know what? This is a labor of love for Jay. And as a result, he’s my friend. We’re here to talk about that and nothing else.”

The video was filmed at a January 2017 Sundance panel for Jay-Z’s documentary series Time: The Kalief Browder Story. The six-part series focused on the tragic story of Kalief Browder, a teen who spent three years at Rikers Island without trial.

Harvey Weinstein shuts down reporter who ask's Jay – Z a question about Donald Trump in 2017 pic.twitter.com/t3e6SlPMh0 — thestop (@thestoptv) February 3, 2026

Jay-Z looks visibly uncomfortable as Weinstein takes control of the situation. When Goodman tries to ask about mass incarceration again, Weinstein cuts her off completely.

“We’ve done it. We’ve done it. Thanks, guys. Thanks,” he says, ending the interview.

The footage went viral because Jay-Z’s name appeared in the latest release of Epstein files. An unverified 2019 FBI tip alleged that Weinstein sexually assaulted a woman at Jeffrey Epstein’s Florida mansion in 1996 with Jay-Z present.

The FBI document clearly states the claim was unsubstantiated. No charges were filed against Jay-Z, and no evidence supports the allegation. Legal experts stress that FBI tip line entries are raw, unverified reports from the public.

But the timing couldn’t be worse for Jay-Z.

Nicki Minaj has spent the past week making crazy accusations against him on social media. She called him a “ritualist” and “pedophile” in a series of posts that went viral.

Minaj’s attacks started after Trevor Noah made jokes about her at the 2026 Grammys. She responded by targeting Noah, Jay-Z and Roc Nation in a social media rampage.

The rapper accused Jay-Z of being involved in satanic rituals and child abuse. She provided no evidence for these claims, which appear to be connected to conspiracy theories circulating online.

Fans are now dissecting every interaction between Weinstein and Jay-Z in the 2017 footage.

50 Cent has already hinted at making a documentary about Jay-Z’s alleged connections to Epstein. He previously produced Sean Combs: The Reckoning, which examined allegations against Diddy.

The Epstein files mention several other celebrities, including Michael Jackson, Mick Jagger, Diana Ross, Chris Tucker, and Courtney Love. None of these mentions resulted in criminal charges or evidence of wrongdoing.

Jay-Z has not publicly responded to the viral footage or the recent allegations from Nicki Minaj and social media users.

Harvey, Diddy, Jay Z, Epstein….. Lifestyles of the Rich and Shameless, — Mary Ellen B (@MaryEllenB11683) February 4, 2026

I can't get over that clip of Jay Z with Harvey Weinstein where Weinstein is speaking for him. A puppet with it's master. A rapist master. — Khutšo (Amani) (@Khutso_A) February 4, 2026

Jay z was literally cited as being present with Harvey weintsine when a drugged up naked girl woke up from her sedation — Lord Of Savages (@lord_savages) February 4, 2026

B#### this is 21yrs later. After Jay Z climbed the social ladder and was in a position to sit in rooms with real money! No one said Jay Z didn’t know Harvey just not in 1996 when Jay was just getting started. pic.twitter.com/VVxS2wd8G1 — Mrs. 🤬ing Troll (@MeeshaTroll) February 4, 2026

Harvey slept with Hollywood starlets and Jay Z was a part of the globalist p### ring. They knew something about Trump, didn't they? — Ewinters (@ElizaDFTW) February 4, 2026