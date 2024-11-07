6ix9ine Awaits Sentencing After Accepting Plea Deal That Includes More Jail Time

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Authorities arrested 6ix9ine for violating his probation in October. He was on supervised release for a racketeering conviction.

Federal prosecutors said Tekashi 6ix9ine accepted a plea deal for violating his probation. The controversial rapper agreed to spend a month behind bars to settle the matter.

Judge Paul Engelmayer will sentence 6ix9ine on November 12. Prosecutors sought three months of home incarceration, detention and a curfew with electronic monitoring in addition to jail time. 6ix9ine also faced an additional year of probation as part of the deal.

6ix9ine (real name Daniel Hernandez) was arrested for violating the conditions of his supervised release in October. He was charged with three technical violations. He initially pleaded not guilty to the charges.

A probation officer accused 6ix9ine of failing a drug test and not obtaining proper permission for travel. 6ix9ine was just a few months away from concluding his time probation.

6ix9ine previously accepted a plea deal in a racketeering case. He was sentenced to two years in prison in 2019. He also received five years of supervised release.

The troubled artist was facing more than 40 years in prison for crimes committed with the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods. He secured a lenient sentence by testifying against gang members.

Yailin La Más Viral, 6ix9ine’s ex-girlfriend, sued him a month before his latest arrest. She accused him of waging an “appalling campaign of abuse against her.” She claimed he stole “huge sums of money” from her and posted explicit images and videos of her on social media after she broke up with him.

“Over a period of more than a year, [6ix9ine] physically, sexually and emotionally abused [Yailin] – including, among many other acts of abuse and manipulation, drugging her while stealing and diverting hundreds of thousands of dollars of her earnings,” her lawsuit contended. “[He] used these misappropriated funds to pay for luxury expenses for his own entertainment, while manipulating, shaming and coercing [her] to undergo unnecessary plastic surgery and other cosmetic procedures.”

6ix9ine was arrested on domestic violence charges in the Dominican Republic in January. The charges stemmed from him allegedly assaulting Yailin La Má Viral.