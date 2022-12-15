6ix9ine Defends “Snitch” Rep With Footage Of Gunna Allegedly Testifying Against Young Thug

On Thursday (December 15), the notorious troll shared an alleged video of Gunna on the stand seemingly throwing his co-defendant, Young Thug, under the bus.

6ix9ine never fails to rub salt in the wounds of any rapper falling on hard times. Such is the case with Gunna, who was released from Fulton County Jail earlier this week after nine months behind bars. On Thursday (December 15), the notorious troll shared an alleged video of Gunna on the stand seemingly throwing his co-defendant, Young Thug, under the bus during their RICO trial. 6ix9ine proudly stood on his own “snitch” reputation in the caption and suggested Gunna ratted to save himself—just like he did.

“Just s### and listen I know ya don’t wanna accept it,” he wrote. “Your man is fighting for his life in court on a gang RICO. Judge: You are aware YSL is a gang correct. Fat ass gunna: Yes ma’am. Judge: ONLYYYYY you and Jeffrey are in the car and the police find a handgun and drugs. This didn’t belong to you correct? F##### gunna: Yes ma’am.

“Go ahead and make your 1,000,0000 excuses. I stand on what ever I do or did. That’s why I’m still walking on this earth AND NOTHING EVER HAPPENS TO ME. I am him p####. Real n##### getting shot and kicked in there face, can’t be me. F##### Gunna: Yes Ma’am.”

The clip includes audio of an attorney saying, “YSL is a label and a gang. And you have personal knowledge of members or associates of YSL have committed crimes in purpose of the gang?” to which Gunna allegedly replies, “Yes, ma’am.” She continues, “You were present when law enforcement officers stopped the vehicle in which you were present along with Jeffery Williams where hydrocodone, methamphetamines and a firearm was recovered. These items did not belong to you?” Gunna again supposedly responds, “Yes, ma’am.”

In what appears to be 6ix9ine’s “mic drop” moment, there’s a sense he’s relieved another rapper allegedly went on court record to “out” a gang. As everyone in the rap community presumably knows, 6ix9ine was taken into custody on racketeering charges in 2018 alongside his ex-manager Kifano “Shotti” Jordan. He reportedly agreed to divulge information about the inner workings of Nine Trey within 24 hours of his arrest.

During the October 2019 trial, he detailed what went down the night he was kidnapped while naming Jim Jones and Cardi B as Nine Trey Bloods in the process. Subsequently, he earned the nickname “Snitch9ine.” In April 2020, the Brooklyn native was granted a “compassionate release” due to the pandemic and has bragged about being “untouched” ever since.

As for Gunna, he was given a five-year sentence, with four of those years suspended and a one-year prison sentence that was commuted to time served, as part of his plea deal. The plea agreement requires him to perform at least 350 hours of community service, “a substantial portion of which will require that you speak to young men and women about the hazards and immorality of gangs and gang violence, and the decay that it causes in the community.” He’s also not allowed to possess guns or commit criminal acts. Meanwhile, Young Thug is currently in court, his first public appearance since the rappers’ May arrest. Watch it live above.