6ix9ine Finally Addresses Getting Jumped At Gym

Brooklyn rapper 6ix9ine has taken to social media to address getting jumped while at the gym. This is the first time the controversial artist has commented on the incident.

AllHipHop.com reported the GOOMBA rapper was ambushed and assaulted by several assailants while he was in the sauna at a South Florida LA Fitness gym on March 1. According to the 6ix9ine’s lawyer, the altercation was unprovoked and his client sustained extensive injuries.

He wrote on Instagram, “First time addressing the situation. For 2 years I been walking around with no security. Not saying I promote that BUT now you see I really never hid from anything. If you ever crossed my path or ever came to my house (you girls know who you are) ya can tell the world ‘Danny drives his own cars and be solo.’”

“You know how many of you people seen me in real life by myself in gas stations, supermarkets, restaurants, etc.,” he continued to say, adding, “Anyway what happen here was nothing but cowardly. I’m not mad this happened. In the street there’s no rules so I cant say they were wrong.”

He further expressed, “Obviously, it wasn’t fair but again the streets has no rules. Just imagine having nothing to do to with a situation and feel obligated to make it your business. (Very weird) I’m happy to be here still. And I want to say I love my fans. Thank you.”

6ix9ine said he “never knew” that the streets “respected” people who outnumber and jump other people.

Asking, “When did that ever become a W???”