In an early morning act of kindness, rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine filmed himself giving away $20,00 to a Latino family selling flowers on the side of the road.

The artist says he was going to waste the money the night before at the club, but while on his way to the airport decided to be a blessing.

He posted it on his social media to show the world his generosity. The video, posted on Sunday morning around 5:00 a.m., shows him on his way to catch his flight.

6ix9ine captions the Instagram post, “I was going to spend 20,000 last night in the club but I didn’t get to do so, but I spent it on something better LET’S GET BACK TO IT.”

“IF YOU KNOW ME, I BEEN DOING THIS AND ITS NEVER GONNA STOP,” he continued to write in all caps, sharing a glimpse into why he did what he did. “I WOKE UP TODAY FEELING GREAT. THE LITTLE THINGS IN LIFE MATTER MORE THEN EVER NOW.”

6ix9ine also shared that he tried “to give at least $50,000 away to someone random for people in need.”

This money is believed to be real, unlike the $2 million he was flaunting on the ‘gram.

According to AllHipHop, the artist confessed in an interview, that money was fake. I ain’t got it right now,” 6ix9ine admitted during a recent interview. “That was prop money.”

6ix9ine even told a judge last week that he was still “digging his life” out of a hole due to outstanding lawsuits and possible restitution.

The recent good act comes a week after he went viral with an appearance on a podcast with Wack 100, DJ Akademiks, and Hassan Campbell.

Since then, AllHipHop.com reports that Campbell has accused the rainbow haired drama magnet of being an “alphabet boy” and that he is still gang-affiliated.