Tekashi 6ix9ine Admits Using Fake Money After Flashing “$2 Mil” Cash

Tekashi 6ix9ine said the $2 million cash he was showing off was “prop money,” and he can’t afford to pay the restitution he owes.

Tekashi 6ix9ine has backtracked after flexing millions of dollars for the gram, claiming it was all fake money.

Despite saying earlier this week, “I’m never gonna address nothing. Y’all believe what you wanna believe,” 6ix9ine addressed the claims he made in a recent braggadocious video, saying it was all fake.

Earlier this week, 6ix9ine shared a clip on Instagram flaunting $2 Million in cash alongside his other riches. Tekashi showed off an apparently expensive watch collection worth several houses and a fcleet of luxury cars. He sat on the back of one vehicle while counting over a million dollars from the boot. He also challenged other rappers to post their wealth, claiming they haven’t got it like he does.

“THE REAL KING OF NEW YORK ‼ IM BACK ‼” 6ix9ine penned in the caption.️ ASK THEM POST THERE HOUSE THEY CARS THEY BANK ACCOUNT 🤣😭😭 YOU DONT LIVE LIKE THIS I OWN EVERYTHING YOU GUYS LEASE‼️”

“I do not cap,” 6ix9ine said in the clip. “This really my life.” However, it turns out the cash was a prop, used for entertainment purposes only.

Tekashi 6ix9ine Says It Was “Prop Money”

“I ain’t got it right now,” 6ix9ine admitted during a recent interview. “That was prop money,” he revealed.

6ix9ine made the comments in response to a question from TMZ, who inquired about the money he owes in outstanding lawsuits and restitution. The outlet stated that he owes “like a million bucks in restitution,” but told the judge he can’t afford to pay and would be applying for bankruptcy.

“I’m an entertainer, and obviously, we are talking about it,” 6ix 9ine continued. “So, I did a pretty good job entertaining people,” he replied.

He was then asked if he also sees his beef with Lil Durk, King Von, and Fivio Foreign in the same way as entertainment. “My plan was never to come at nobody,” he responded before adding he was simply responding to those who dissed him. “If you just leave me alone, I don’t have to do this,’ he said.

However, Tekashi recently told a court he’s on the verge on bankruptcy after he lost a lawsuit connection with his involvement in a 2018 robbery.

“Right now, I am struggling to make ends meet,” 6ix9ine said in a sworn declaration last month. “I do not know if I will ever command the kind of advances I was paid before my arrest, and my career stalled.”