Tekashi 6ix9ine Sends Not So Subliminal Shot At Lil Durk In “GINE” Video

Tekashi 6ix9ine reignited his beef with Lil Durk on a new single titled “GINE.”

The track references the death of Lil Durk’s longtime friend and collaborator King Von, who was shot and killed in 2020. 6ix9ine trolls Lil Durk in the second verse, chastising the OTF rapper for not seeking revenge for King Von’s murder.

“Your man got shot, you made a diss track/Go get a gun and get some get back/Your man got shot, he not coming back/Go get a gun and get some get back/You a b####, I knew you wouldn’t ride for your homie/I knew you wouldn’t ride by your doley,” he raps.

Although 6ix9ine doesn’t mention Lil Durk by name on “GINE,” the single’s music video makes it clear who he’s talking about. A message saying “Slide 4 Von” briefly flashes around the 1:25 mark.

“GINE” represents a return to music for 6ix9ine, who’s been quiet on that front for the past year. The controversial rapper’s new single is his first release since February 2021’s “ZAZA.”

Outside of music, 6ix9ine currently finds himself in the middle of a few lawsuits. Although he publicly claims to be doing well financially, he recently told a judge a civil suit could bankrupt him.

“Right now, I am struggling to make ends meet,” he said in a sworn declaration. “I do not know if I will ever command the kind of advances I was paid before my arrest.”

