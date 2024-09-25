6ix9ine Narrowly Avoids Wild Scuffle Days After Ex-Girlfriend’s Explosive Lawsuit

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Footage showed 6ix9ine’s crew trying to keep him safe during a physical altercation outside of a Miami nightclub.

Tekashi 6ix9ine was involved in an altercation outside of a Miami nightclub on Monday (September 23). Video of the incident surfaced days after the controversial rapper’s ex-girlfriend Yailin La Más Viral sued him for battery and nonconsensual pornography, among other claims.

Footage showed 6ix9ine’s crew holding him back as one man repeatedly confronted him near Coco Miami. 6ix9ine’s associates pulled away from the scene and got him into a vehicle before the altercation became physical. Two men began grappling at one point, which led to shoving and punches thrown. 6ix9ine drove away from the scene once the situation started to settle down. There were no arrests, per TMZ.

Days before the nightclub fight, Yailin La Más Viral accused 6ix9ine of abusing her and stealing her money in a lawsuit filed in Florida.

“Throughout and after his relationship with [Yailin], [6ix9ine] has waged an appalling campaign of abuse against her – seeking to dominate, control, and harm her; alienate her from her family and friends; and rob her of hundreds of thousands of dollars of her hard-earned money,” her lawyers wrote. “Over a period of more than a year, [6ix9ine] physically, sexually and emotionally abused [Yailin] – including, among many other acts of abuse and manipulation, drugging her while stealing and diverting hundreds of thousands of dollars of her earnings.”

Dominican Republic authorities arrested 6ix9ine on domestic violence charges in January. The charges stemmed from him allegedly abusing Yailin in December 2023.

Yailin said 6ix9ine, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, stole “a huge sum” of money from her during their relationship. She claimed he resorted to revenge pornography after she broke up with him and cut off access to her funds.

“In a final act of abuse, seeking to retaliate against [Yailin] and to reassert control over [her] when she told him their relationship was over – and when his access to her money was cut off – [6ix9ine] appallingly and unlawfully posted private, intimate and sexually explicit videos and photographs of [her] on the X app,” her attorneys noted.

6ix9ine denied the allegations. Yailin sought $1 million in damages.