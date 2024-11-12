6ix9ine Sent Back To Jail Over Probation Violations

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Tekashi 6ix9ine will spend more than a month in jail after violating his probation in a racketeering case.

A New York judge sentenced Tekashi 6ix9ine to 45 days in jail on Tuesday (November 12). The controversial rapper was ordered to spend more than a month behind bars for multiple probation violations.

“Your breach of the court’s trust is profound,” Judge Paul Engelmayer told 6ix9ine.

6ix9ine, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, pleaded guilty after agreeing to a deal with prosecutors. He tested positive for meth, failed to comply with drug testing twice and traveled to Las Vegas and Sarasota without permission while on probation.

“Five violations say to me that you believe the rules don’t apply to you,” the judge said. “Maybe you believe that because you’re a famous rapper.”

6ix9ine asked for mercy at his sentencing.

“I make a lot of mistakes, but I’m not a bad person,” he said.

Prosecutors requested a one-month sentence, but Judge Engelmayer was considering two to three months. The judge ultimately settled on 45 days and warned 6ix9ine about further violations.

“If you are brought back before me, I may sentence you to more,” the judge told 6ix9ine.

6ix9ine was on probation stemming from his conviction in a racketeering case. In 2019, he was sentenced to two years in prison and five years of supervised release. He was released in 2020 amid COVID-19 concerns plaguing jails and prisons throughout the U.S.

Earlier this year, 6ix9ine was arrested on domestic violence charges in the Dominican Republic. He was accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend Yailin La Más Viral. She sued him for nonconsensual pornography, battery, fraud and intentional infliction of emotional distress in September. She requested at least $1 million in damages.

Yailin claimed 6ix9ine “physically, sexually and emotionally abused” her. According to her lawsuit, he drugged her and stole “huge sums of money” during their relationship. After she broke up with him, he allegedly “posted private, intimate and sexually explicit videos and photographs” of her in retaliation.