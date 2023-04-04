6LACK Praises Wale: He’s One Of The Building Blocks Of Today’s Hip Hop

The ATL native puts his collaborator on a list with Drake, Kendrick, and Cole.

Atlanta-raised singer/rapper 6LACK dropped his Since I Have a Lover album on March 24. The project includes a feature by DMV representative Wale on the “Stories in Motion” track.

During an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, 6LACK spoke about working with Wale for the Since I Have a Lover collaboration. The 30-year-old Love Renaissance recording artist praised Wale for his contributions to Hip Hop culture.

“I know that Wale has always had a way with his words. I know that during times where I was still figuring out myself and figuring out my music… his wordS spoke to me. Flowers, man. Flowers for him all day long, because everything that we see right now as far as Hip Hop goes has graduated from a specific era,” said 6LACK.

He continued, “As of right now, the current day, that era is Drake. That era is Kendrick [Lamar], that era is Wale, that era is [J. Cole]. These are some of the building blocks of what we have right now. So flowers for him. It was an honor to be able to reach out to him and just say, ‘I need you for something.'”

XXL named Wale as a member of the magazine’s 2009 Freshman Class. J. Cole made it on the annual list of rising rappers in 2010. Kendrick Lamar was part of the 2011 cover. Drake reportedly turned down the chance to be a Freshman.

6LACK Recalls Creating “Stories In Motion” With Wale

“The song was pretty much already done. I could tell just in our exchanges that he took it seriously. Even though it was a moment those next couple of days, he’s like, ‘Alright, so you want me to come at it this way? Should I do this? Should I do that?’ I gave him free rein. He painted a picture in a matter of, I don’t know what, 30 seconds if that. Everything that he said is… spot-on as far as that song goes. He wrapped it up in such a perfect way,” 6LACK told Lowe.

Wale dropped his debut studio album, Attention Deficit, in 2009. This came after the 100 Miles & Running and The Mixtape About Nothing mixtapes garnered attention from online rap fans and media figures. Wale went on to present the Billboard 200 chart-topping projects The Gifted and The Album About Nothing.

Last week, Wale held his annual WaleMania VII in Los Angeles for WWE’s WrestleMania weekend. The Hip Hop/pro wrestling crossover event included appearances by DJ Whoo Kid, Westside Gunn, Guapdad 4000, and wrestling superstars.

In addition to Wale, Since I Have a Lover also features Love Sick album creator Don Toliver. 6LACK’s third studio album debuted at No. 24 on the Billboard 200 chart. Previously, East Atlanta Love Letter peaked at No. 3 in 2018. The 6pc Hot EP landed at No. 15 two years later.