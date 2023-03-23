DJ Whoo Kid, Guapdad 4000 & More Booked For Wale’s WaleMania VII

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Wrestlers and rappers come together for the star-studded event in LA.

Once again professional wrestling and Hip Hop culture will collide. DMV-bred emcee Wale and former WWE writer Kazeem Famuyide present WaleMania VII during this year’s WrestleMania weekend.

WaleMania VII organizers recruited G-Unit Records affiliate DJ Whoo Kid for the event taking place on Thursday, March 30 in Los Angeles. Previously, DJ Whoo Kid showed up on All Elite Wrestling’s Grand Slam television special in 2022.

Guapdad 4000 (aka Guap) will be at WaleMania VII too. The Bay Area-based recording artist released songs such as “Flossin” and “Gucci Pajamas” as well as projects such as Dior Deposits and 1176. He was also one of the standout performers on Dreamville’s Revenge of the Dreamers III compilation.

Of course, WaleMania VII will include appearances by some of the biggest names in pro wrestling. Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D., Ricochet, Saraya, The Embassy, and Guest of Honor Trinity Fatu are among the names promoted for the showcase at LA’s The Novo.

“We’d go to WrestleMania, and it’s a lot of wrestling, which is great. But we’d be asking if it would be dope to have just like a real All-Star game weekend sort of vibe but for professional wrestling,” explained Kazeem Famuyide in an interview with the Wednesday Worldwide podcast.

Last year’s WaleMania VI presented a star-studded party for wrestling fanatics. Hip Hop stars Westside Gunn, Smoke DZA, and Yella Beezy were in attendance. The event also featured several representatives from WWE (like former tag team champions The Street Profits), AEW (like TBS Champion Jade Cargill), and Impact Wrestling (like former X Division Champion Chris Bey).