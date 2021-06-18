Pooh Shiesty To Stay Locked Up And His Legal Issues Get Worse

Earlier this week, Pooh Shiesty had a glimmer of hope in getting out of jail over a shooting – but a federal judge threw cold water on his plans.

Earlier this week, it seemed as though rapper Pooh Shiesty was going to catch a break over a shooting inside of King of Diamonds in Miami.

The rapper was arrested on June 8 over claims he shot a security guard in the ankle after he lost $40,000 in cash during his May 30 performance over the Memorial Day weekend holiday.

Footage of the rapper, born Lontrell Williams, walking through the club with his gun out went viral, and he ended up surrendering two weeks later, after being charged with aggravated assault and battery.

But, the security guard in question revealed he was under the influence of a powerful narcotic when he was shot, and couldn’t remember who pulled the trigger.

The bombshell revelation was supposed to work in Pooh Shiesty’s favor, and at least get him out of a Miami jail, where he is being held without bond.

However, yesterday (June 17) during a hearing the rap star’s legal problems only got worse.

Despite the security guard recanting his statement to police, a judge decided to keep Pooh Shiesty locked up without bond.

Prosecutors want to keep him behind bars as they investigate Frivin Dor, the wounded security guard, and why he decided to stop cooperating with authorities.

Prosecutors say there may have been pressure put on Dor to recant his statement.

And, prosecutors revealed they were considering charging Pooh Shiesty with federal gun violations, over a wild shootout last October in Bal Harbor, Florida.

The rapper was involved in a drug deal that went bad, and resulted in gunfire, which sent two men to the hospital.

According to the Miami Herald, the U.S. Attorney’s Office has placed a federal detainer on Pooh Shiesty, which means charges are likely pending against the rapper over the shooting.

“We have been in communication with the U.S. Attorney’s Office and we believe they have a federal detainer on him and are likely to file federal charges. That doesn’t change our position as to his 100 percent innocence, in both state and federal matters,” his defense attorney Saam Zangeneh said.