A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Launches OnlyFans Account

(AllHipHop News)
Rapper A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie made his return to social media, a few days after being popped for drugs and guns.
And, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie is getting right back to business with the launch of his own OnlyFans account.
A Boogie joined the popular social media site, to give his enthusiasts a peek into his life, and to take recommendations from fans for his upcoming releases.
According to A Boogie, he will also share unreleased music with his fans.
“Here for fans only, HOODIE GANG! If you can’t wait anymore just subscribe for an approach of New unreleased music and snippets,” the rapper’s official profile on OnlyFans reads. “I want to give you all a personal experience since you are apart of me🖤I will be reading all comments for feedback on what songs you love the most. Don’t be hesitant to say or ask anything here, you’re opinions mean more to me than my own tbh because you are who I do it for💯.”
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie is charging a $20 subscription fee to interact with him and to unlock his unreleased music.
A Boogie, real name Artist Julius Dubose, joins a growing list of rappers who are using OnlyFans to augment their revenue, including Tyga, Blueface, Chris Brown, Swae Lee, Cardi B, and imprisoned rapper Casanova.
A Boogie’s latest business endeavor with OnlyFans comes on the heels of his detention last week in New Jersey after his birthday party turned violent in Teaneck New Jersey.
A member of his entourage was shot in the parking lot of Club ARISE. The shooting led to a joint investigation between the NYPD and local New Jersey police.
When the cops went to A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie’s house in Demarest, New Jersey they found several guns, hollow-point bullets, and a small amount of marijuana.
A Boogie was charged with gun and drug violations and released the same day.