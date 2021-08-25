Aaliyah’s ‘One In A Million’ Album Projected To Land In The Top 10 For The First Time

Twenty years ago today (August 25), Aaliyah Dana Haughton was killed in a plane crash in the Bahamas after filming the music video for “Rock the Boat.” The iconic R&B singer’s impact can still be felt two decades later.

Aaliyah’s sophomore studio LP, One In A Million, was finally made available for streaming on August 20. According to HitsDailyDouble, there is a good chance the 1996 project will reach the Billboard 200’s Top 10 for the first time.

One In A Million is presently forecasted to jump to the #10 position on next week’s Billboard rankings. HDD has the album bringing in around 25,000 units over the tracking period with 11,000 physical copies being sold.

Previously, One In A Million peaked at #18 in February 1997 after debuting at #20 in September 1996. It has spent a total of 67 weeks on the Billboard 200, so far.

Aaliyah is often credited for helping to change the sound of 1990s R&B with the release of One In A Million. Eventual music industry legends Timbaland and Missy Elliot were heavily involved in the album’s production and songwriting.

Missy Elliott and Timbaland were also featured as performers on One In A Million. Hip Hop artists Treach and Slick Rick contributed to the Blackground Records/Atlantic Records release as well.

Blackground Records 2.0 is expected to re-release Aaliyah’s chart-topping 2001 self-titled album, 2002’s I Care 4 U compilation album, and 2005’s Ultimate Aaliyah compilation album in the near future. One In A Million and Aaliyah box sets are also available for purchase.

There does seem to be some dissension among the overseers of Aaliyah’s legacy. Her uncle, Barry Hankerson, is in charge of Blackground Records and the release of the Detroit native’s catalog. However, the Estate of Aaliyah Haughton recently blasted unnamed people that are attempting to capitalize off the late performer.

“Now, in this 20th year, this unscrupulous endeavor to release Aaliyah’s music without any transparency or full accounting to the estate compels our hearts to express a word – forgiveness. Although we will continue to defend ourselves and her legacy lawfully and justly, we want to preempt the inevitable attacks on our character by all the individuals who have emerged from the shadows to leech off of Aaliyah’s life’s work,” read a statement from the Aaliyah Estate.

One In A Million hosts the Hot 100 Top 20 hits “If Your Girl Only Knew” and “The One I Gave My Heart To.” The 2x-Platinum LP also contains the popular singles “Hot Like Fire,” “4 Page Letter,” and the title track. Aaliyah’s magnum opus was ranked at #314 on Rolling Stone‘s list of the “500 Greatest Albums of All Time.”