AB-Soul Reflects On Kendrick Lamar’s Shout Out On “Heart Pt.6”

Ab-Soul reveals some vintage TDE stories in the process, as well.

Ab-Soul recently shared his thoughts on Kendrick Lamar’s shout out from his surprise GNX album.

In a recent Instagram Live session, the Carson, California native expressed his gratitude and true feelings on the bars Lamar spits on the album track “heart pt. 6” in which he reveals he studied Soulo’s lyrics to help himself refine his own pen game.

“Ab-Soul in the corner mumblin’ raps/Fumblin’ packs of Black & Milds/Crumblin’ kush ’til he cracked a smile/His words legendary, wishin’ I could rhyme like him/Studied his style to define my pen/That was back when the only goal was to get Jay Rock through the door,” Lamar raps on the record.

Lamar also raps about his feelings that he was the thorn in the side of Black Hippy—Top Dawg Entertainment’s rap supergroup that never was—due to his creative tenacity. However, from Soul’s point of view, things were much different, and he explained how their relationship was much more symbiotic while reflecting on their brotherhood and creative journey.

“I want to touch on, you know, like, you know, everybody talking about the ‘heart part 6’ you know, I’m very honored, you know, that’s my brother and like in real life, you know what I’m saying,” Soul said in part. “Like, I’ll take a bullet for cuz.”

Transitioning to their artistic dynamic Soul went on to explain how Lamar taught him as much, if not more, during their come up.

“But aside from that, I guarantee you he didn’t study me as much as I studied him,” he said. “You feel what I’m saying? He taught me. He taught me the most as a professional recording artist.”

Ab-Soul also delved into the Black Hippy’s early trials and tribulations and broke down the origins of the close bonds he shares with each of the members in doing so.

“We really slept on the floor for this s##t, man,” he said. “All of us, man. Dot, Rock [Jay Rock], Q [ScHoolboy Q]. You know what I’m saying? Soundwave was the first producer I worked with when he was making beats on his PlayStation. Music MTV generator. You feel me?”

He continued, “And he introduced me to Punch, and Punch told me to come back. Me and Moosa was best friends, you know, long before I got introduced to the camp.”

Ab-Soul added his belief that devine intervention brought them all together, remarking “It’s just spiritual how I ended up in such a historical space to where we’ve been able to inspire a generation, you know, let alone the world.”

Ending on a confident note, Ab-Soul seemingly owned up to Lamar’s admission that he was his lyrical sensei by proclaiming, “I am the B.O.A.T. Right? I am the best rapper. That’s it. Ask anyone. Ask anyone. And I say that humbly. It’s not from a place of arrogance. You know what I’m saying? I really do this. You feel what I’m saying?”

Black Hippy, the iconic rap collective consisting of Ab-Soul, Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock and ScHoolboy Q left a lasting mark on Hip-Hop during their brief run throughout the early to mid 2010s. Known for their lyrical depth and versatility, the group delivered standout tracks like “U.O.E.N.O (Remix)” “Vice City” and “Say Wassup.” Hear Soulo’s full address on the matter in the post above.