ABC Apologizes For Using Quavo Photo For Takeoff Tribute

‘The Last Rocket’ album creator passed away in November.

The ABC network found itself under fire for its “The Year: 2022” video. Many Migos fans were upset to see the tribute package feature Quavo instead of the late Takeoff.

Viewers noticed ABC accidentally used a photo of Quavo when recognizing the passing of Takeoff. The Georgia-bred rapper, born Kirsnick Khari Ball, passed away on November 1 following a shooting in Texas.

One Twitter user wrote, “So I’m watching #TheYear on @abc and was caught off guard by the disrespect and ignorance of the programming. All Black people don’t look the same and y’all got this one wrong, the person [in] the picture is clearly, clearly [Quavo], do better @abc.”

So I’m watching #TheYear on @abc and was caught off guard by the disrespect and ignorance of the programming. All black people don’t look the same and y’all got this one wrong, the person is the picture is clearly, clearly @Quavonyrn do better @abc @Migos @NowHipHopNews_ pic.twitter.com/KIdQod1DVx — Black (@Brylotto) December 27, 2022

ABC issued a public apology for mixing up Migos members Quavo and Takeoff. A tweet from the @abcnewsstudios Twitter account read, “We apologize for the unfortunate error in a previous version of ‘The Year: 2022.’ It has been corrected.”

Takeoff lost his life in Houston. A gunman reportedly shot and killed the 28-year-old entertainer outside the 810 Billiards & Bowling alley. Local police officials do not believe Takeoff was the attended target of the gunfire.

Prior to his death, Takeoff helped the Migos become one of the most successful Hip Hop groups in history. The trio, which also includes Offset, scored two #1 albums on the Billboard 200 chart. Takeoff also released his solo album, The Last Rocket, in 2018.