Adam22 Big-Ups Drake’s D-Size: “The Man Gotta Missile On Him”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The controversial podcaster wants the world to know about Drizzy’s bigness.

For anyone wondering how well-endowed Drake happens to be, No Jumper host Adam22 has some apparent details about the Canadian entertainer’s penis.

Adam22 recently had a conversation about Drake’s member on “The Red Light District” episode of his show. For some reason, the 39-year-old YouTuber revealed he supposedly got a peak at a photo of the music superstar’s genitalia.

“I was around this girl and she just showed me Drake’s d### on her phone,” said the man born Adam Grandmaison. “Somehow this just randomly came up and she’s just showing me and I’m not believing it.”

Adam 22 added, “She still trying to prove it to me. She goes to the Instagram DM, shows me the f###### full Instagram history… The man’s gotta missile on him like a baby arm.” However, Grandmaison also conceded that Drake would have “plausible deniability” about the alleged picture.

Yeah I said it pic.twitter.com/kM6VmQelhU — adam22 (@adam22) September 27, 2023

Meanwhile, Drake is preparing to release his eighth studio LP in the near future. The For All the Dogs album will currently arrive on October 6. He dropped the “Slime You Out” single featuring SZA on September 15.

“Slime You Out” opened at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. That pole position debut gave Drake the twelfth Number One of his career. He now trails Pop culture icon Michael Jackson (13) by one chart-topper on the all-time list.

For All the Dogs will join a Drake discography that already includes twelve No. 1 projects on the Billboard 200 chart. 2016’s Views remained in the top spot for 13 weeks. 2011’s Take Care surpassed 551 total weeks on the Billboard 200.