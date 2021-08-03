Adult Film Site Offers Kanye West VIP Account During Mercedes-Benz Stadium Stay

“Let’s channel that sexual energy and give the world the album they have been anxiously waiting for.”

Kanye West has apparently been held up in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium in order to finalize his forthcoming Donda album. The billionaire musician/fashion designer recently shared photos of his modest living quarters inside the home of the Atlanta Falcons franchise.

Donda is now expected to drop on Friday, August 6. As Kanye West and his fans are seemingly counting down the final days before the project makes its way to DSPs, an adult entertainment website is offering Ye some possible personal relief from his work.

CamSoda Vice President Daryn Parker wrote a letter to Kanye West, according to Complex. The note included Parker explaining that the live streaming webcam platform wants to gift West special access to the site.

Daryn Parker wrote, in part:

Here at CamSoda we want to make sure your creative juices are flowing… literally… and you’re fully locked in your creative zone to do what you do and finish the album. That said, I’d like to set you up with an ‘Elite VIP’ CamSoda account, which comes with a dedicated host (think a 24/7 concierge) to help you find muses that won’t be gold diggers, but will help make you feel harder, better, faster and stronger. Let’s channel that sexual energy and give the world the album they have been anxiously waiting for. CamSoda letter to Kanye West

In 2019, Kanye West admitted to once having an addiction to pornography. A year earlier, the Chicago-bred entertainer performed his divisive single “I Love It” with Lil Pump at the inaugural Pornhub Awards. The 2x-Platinum record eventually peaked in the Hot 100’s Top 10.

That Pornhub Awards performance came before Kanye West began leading Sunday Service events. The self-described born-again Christian went on to release 2019’s solo Jesus Is King and Sunday Service Choir-backed Jesus Is Born Gospel projects.

Songs promoted as part of the tracklist for Donda were first premiered at a special listening event inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium on July 22. A second Donda listening event is confirmed for Thursday, August 5 which is once again taking place in Kanye West’s 70,000-seat temporary residence.